Thane police bust New Year's Eve rave party on land belonging to municipal employee

The rave party in Thane that was busted on New Year's Eve, was hosted on land owned by a Thane Municipal Corporation peon, police said Monday.

Thane police raided the remote spot near Kasarvadavali Creek early Sunday morning and apprehended 95 people, including college students, after receiving tip-offs about the party on social media platforms like Instagram.

"We have received information that the land where the party was held belongs to a municipal employee named Ganesh Raut," said Vikas Ghodke of the Thane Crime Branch. "Our investigation is ongoing, and we will explore all angles."

Police suspect a similar rave party was held at the same location during Diwali. Authorities are also investigating how the party organizers got in touch with Raut and whether he was aware of the nature of the event.

More than 100 people were believed to have attended the party, with many consuming drugs and alcohol. Police seized 70 grams of hashish, 0.41 grams of LSD, 2.10 grams of ecstasy pills, 200 grams of marijuana, alcohol, and 21 motorcycles. The total value of the seized items is estimated at over 8 lakh rupees.

The organizers, identified as Tejas Kubal (23) and Sujal Mahajan (19), were arrested and presented in court, where police sought a 15-day judicial remand. All detained youths were released on Monday after medical examination and counseling and were handed over to their families.

"A total of 30 to 35 police personnel were involved in the raid," Ghodke said. "We were dressed in plain clothes and seized cocaine, marijuana, and e-cigarettes after confirming the party's location."

Entry fees ranged from 500 to 1,000 rupees, according to police. Families of the detained youths were summoned to the police station and urged to ensure their children don't become involved in drug abuse.

An investigation is underway to determine the source of the drugs and additional charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are expected against the organizers.