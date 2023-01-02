8 coaches of Mumbai-Jodhpur train derailed in Rajasthan

Eight coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train were derailed between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division at 3:27 am on Monday. While no casualty was reported, the CPRO of North Western Railway told ANI that an accident relief train had been dispatched from Jodhpur.

A passenger recounted the experience, saying Within 5 minutes of departing from Marwar junction, a vibration sound was heard inside the train & after 2-3 minutes, the train stopped. We got down & saw that at least 8 sleeper class coaches were off the tracks. Within 15-20 minutes, ambulances arrived." Higher officials are expected to reach the spot soon. General Manager-North Western Railway and other high officials are monitoring the situation in the control room at the headquarters in Jaipur," said the Chief Public Relations Officer.