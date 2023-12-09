85,567 candidates received refunds for cancelled ZP exams, says Girish Mahajan

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan disclosed that out of the 11 lakh candidates who registered for jobs in zilla parishads in the state, only 85,567 have received refunds following the cancellation of the recruitment process.

During the question hour in the legislative council, the state rural development minister said recruitment examinations had been cancelled for 34 zilla parishads in the state in the last four years, and Rs 21 crore had been collected in fees from candidates.

Despite advertisements, candidates have shown reluctance to claim refunds, according to Mahajan.

Out of the 11 lakh candidates who had initially enrolled for these exams, only 85,567 have received refunds totaling more than Rs 2.77 crore in their bank accounts as of October 31 this year, he added.