A B Infrabuild Limited likely to reconstruct Mumbai's iconic Gokhale Bridge

The BMC is likely to award the contract to reconstruct the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge to Mumbai-based A B Infrabuild Limited, which is currently building the new Carnac Bridge.The agency had proposed an approximate cost of ₹ 74.5 crore for the construction.The project will now be awarded to the contractor after the commissioner approves it.A B Infrabuild’s bid was nearly ₹10 crore less than the amount floated by BMC.The agency is also constructing the road over bridge at Carnac Bunder and Vidyavihar.

Additional commissioner (projects) P Velrasu confirmed the development, adding, “Three qualified bidders were under scrutiny. The bids reviewed by BMC were in the range of ₹74 to ₹83 crore.”On November 11, the civic body had floated tenders worth ₹84 crore to construct the railway portion of Gokhale Bridge. Work on the other parts of the bridge is already going on.The civic body received five bids for the project, of which two were disqualified, while the remaining three bids were opened on Wednesday. Gokhale Bridge was shut on November 7 when BMC’s routine six-month audit revealed that it was in a dilapidated state that warranted closure.