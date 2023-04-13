Aaditya Thackeray claims Eknath Shinde cried in our house fearing jail

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and ex-minister Aaditya Thackeray has claimed that before launching his rebellion last year, Eknath Shinde came to Matoshree and cried that he would be put in jail if he did not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This is 100 per cent true! Eknath Shinde had told me the same thing. I tried to make him understand. But the fear of jail was clearly visible on his face. What Aditya said is right, Raut said.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, These 40 people have gone for their own seats and money, nothing else. The present chief minister came to our house and cried that he would be arrested by central agencies. He said he would have to hop on to the BJP. It's his good luck that these guys wanted to show him as the true Sena and so he will become the chief minister, Aaditya Thackeray said.

Shinde had last year revolted against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray along with rebel Sena leader, leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He joined hands with the BJP and became chief minister of the state in June 2022.