Aaditya Thackeray highlights issues with Pune River Front Development project in assembly session

In the midst of the controversy surrounding the Mula-Mutha River Front Development (RFD) project in Pune, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former environment minister Aaditya Thackeray has raised the issue of 6,000 trees being cut down for the project.

Currently, a group of Pune residents has united to oppose projects that are harmful to the city's environment. The Pune civic body has come under fire from environmental activists for the city's Paud-Balbharti Ring Road and River Front Development. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stated that it will cut 6,000 trees for the RFD Project.

Recently, on March 21, hundreds of citizens turned up near Bund Garden to oppose the River Front beautification project.

Aaditya Thackeray has raised the same issue in the assembly. Informing about the same on Twitter, he wrote, "I have raised the issue of Pune’s dangerous River Front Development in the Assembly today. 6000 trees are proposed to be cut for riverfront development! While in principle, we all want river rejuvenation and riverfront development, this current plan as studied by environmentalists and urban planners, will destroy Pune’s geography, cultural history and ecology in the long run."

"It seems that there is a huge difference between the permissions sought and the on-ground work. Cutting of trees, the concretisation of the river sides and much of the river bed, barrage to hold stagnant water and submerging temples and cross-over bridges, will disturb the culture and ecology of Pune," added the former environment minister.

He also appealed to the authorities that they must hear out the environmentalists and urban planners raising these issues fairly and take a firm call. "Cutting trees does not mean development. But it seems to be the only definition for this illegal Govt. Pune’s riverfront can be developed by protecting its river and ecology better," he added.