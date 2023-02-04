Aaditya Thackeray must resign from Worli Assembly, challenges Ashish Shelar

Accepting Aaditya Thackeray's challenge, BJP leader Ashish Shelar remarked on February 4 that Thackeray should resign first and then they can see who wins. Shelar's remarks came after the Thackeray scion challenged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the legislators who joined him in his revolt.

Aditya Thackeray earlier said, "The 13 MPs and 40 MLAs have betrayed [Maharashtra]. I challenge them to resign and face elections. I want to see if they will be elected again. I will challenge the CM to contest elections from Worli opposite me; I will tender my resignation."

Thackeray made the remarks while speaking at a party meeting in Anushakti Nagar.

He also reportedly said that the Shinde faction is using Mumbai and Maharashtra for their vested interests, which concerns him. He also commented on the BMC polls and said that he feels the city is under dictatorship as the civic body polls have not been held for a year now.

He said that instead of announcing BMC polls, they appointed an administrator who listens to the CM's orders.