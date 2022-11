Aaditya Thackeray says Maha deputy CM must take responsibility for minister Abdul Sattar's alleged remarks against MP Supriya Sule

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis should take responsibility for state minister Abdul Sattars alleged comments against NCP leader Supriya Sule, and demanded that the National Commission for Women take action in the matter.

According to report of PTI, Thackeray was speaking to reporters in Aurangabad before leaving for his Shetkari Samvad Yatra in Marathwada.Sattars alleged comment against Sule triggered protests by NCP workers in different parts of the state on Monday. Stones were hurled at Sattar's residences in Aurangabad city and Mumbai, while demonstrations were held against him in his hometown Sillod, Pune, Thane, Aurangabad, Jalna, Nagpur and Pandharpur.

If a person uses foul language against a woman and he apologises, then it is called manners. But the minister (Abdul Sattar) has used this language multiple times. The deputy chief minister should take responsibility for the statement, Thackeray said, adding that Sattar should be removed from his post. The Sena leader said that the National Commission for Women should also take action in the matter.

We have to see that what the National Commission for Women does. Merely sending notices won't work, he said. Thackeray will travel to Paithan and interact with farmers in Balanagar. Before that, he will address people in Waluj industrial area, a party official said.