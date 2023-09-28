Aaditya Thackeray speaks out against alleged discrimination against Marathi family in Mumbai

In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a woman was denied office space in a society solely because she was Marathi. The woman, identified as Tripti Devrukhkar, has alleged that the society's secretary, who is Gujarati, explicitly stated that Maharashtrians are not welcome in the society.

Tripti Devrukhkar shared a video on social media to highlight her ordeal. She had travelled to Mulund West in search of an office space and, upon reaching the location, visited the Shiv Sadan Society. To her dismay, she was informed that Maharashtrians were not allowed in the society.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, who deemed the incident "disturbing" on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Thackeray called for action against both the society responsible and those involved in this discriminatory act. He questioned whether the state government, referring to the Shinde-BJP government, would take decisive action, drawing parallels to past incidents involving the Maratha community.

This incident has sparked outrage and calls for justice, with many demanding that the authorities take immediate action against the society for such discriminatory behaviour.