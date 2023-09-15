Aaditya Thackeray to visit Aurangabad and Nashik to interact with farmers

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray will visit Aurangabad and Nashik over two days from Friday and interact with farmers, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said. Making the announcement on X, Danve said Thackeray will meet farmers in Nipani and Lohgaon in Paithan taluka as well as in Gurudhanora and Muddesh Wadgaon in Gangapur taluka in Aurangabad.

His Nashik tour will comprise visits to Bhendali, Vadangali and Sakur villages of Niphad, Sinnar and Igatpuri talukas, Danve added. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has been claiming that farmers in the state were in distress due to the long rain break in August but the Eknath Shinde government was not providing them relief.