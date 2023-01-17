Aaditya Thackeray writes letter to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal over alleged irregularities in Mumbai's mega tenders

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray wrote a letter to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal pertaining to alleged irregularities for road mega-tenders in Mumbai and asked who proposed the concretization of nearly 400 km of roads in the city.

In his letter to the BMC Commissioner, Thackeray wrote, Who has proposed these 400 km of CC road works and who has sanctioned Rs 6,080 crore for these road works? Is it the Municipal Commissioner/Administrator or the Chief Minister/UD minister?

However, the BMC said that the roads selected having 397 kilometers in length for improvement, are suggested by the then corporators, local public representatives and as per the recommendation given by concern Assistant Commissioners. Accordingly, the estimates are prepared and tenders are floated. The Shiv Sena leader asked where the amount of Rs 6,000 crores would be drawn from or diverted from.

Where would Rs 6,000 crores be drawn from or diverted from? Would this affect any other schemes? Does the budget not require sanction of Standing Committee and the General Body of the BMC? he asked. What is the timeline of all the works proposed in the mega tender? Have permissions and NOCs from all relevant agencies been sought? Thackeray added.

The new tender should be recalled, Aaditya Thackeray demanded. This 400 km tender seems to be a farce. Till now, the process has been that anyone who wants to do the bidding, would bid 20 per cent less than the estimated price to win the tender, Thackeray added.