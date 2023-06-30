Aaditya Thackeray's close aide Rahul Kanal likely to join Shinde camp

In a big blow to the Shiv Sena UBT worker and Aaditya Thackeray, Rahul Kanal has planned to likely join the Shinde faction. Kanal has been a close aide of the Thackeray scion since a long time. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane hinted about Kanal's exit in a tweet on Friday morning.

While mocking the Thackerays, Rane posted a picture of Aaditya and Rahul hugging each other and attached a poster of the film 'Humari Adhuri Kahani' in the same post. He also captioned the post as, 'Releasing on 1st July. Dont Miss!Earlier, Rahul Kanal had quit from the Yuva Sena core committee.