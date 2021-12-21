Aanand L Rai marks three years of 'Zero', says 'film nahi feeling hai'

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Tuesday marked three years of the release of his film 'Zero', which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rai shared posters of the film along with the caption, "Dil ke Kareeb... Hamesha. Film nahi feeling hai #3yearsofzero."

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Most fav movie," a social media user wrote.

"Love you sir," another added.

Meanwhile, the director has 'Atrangi Re' and 'Raksha Bandhan' in the pipeline.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor