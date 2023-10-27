Abhyuday, IIT Bombay conducts Career Counselling Campaign

In an effort to help young students navigate their future paths, a monumental career counselling campaign was conducted across 50+ government schools, positively impacting 5000 students. This initiative, spearheaded by Abhyuday, IIT Bombay, sought to bridge the information gap and inspire young minds to set ambitious career goals. The campaign was conducted on 27th October, Friday by a team of 70+ IIT Bombay volunteers. The Abhyuday team worked diligently to ensure that each student received personalised and relevant advice. The program was designed to cater to the unique needs and aspirations of students from various backgrounds, providing them with valuable insights into an array of professions. The impact of this campaign deeply resonated with students who, for the first time, were provided with a holistic view of the professional landscape awaiting them.

By offering a comprehensive understanding of different industries, required skill sets, and potential career paths, the campaign empowered students to make informed decisions about their educational and professional journeys. "We believe every student should have the chance to dream big and pursue their passions. This campaign was a small step towards making that happen. We're grateful for the positive feedback from both students and educators." says Team Abhyuday. The success of this campaign is a result of the combined effort of the Abhyuday team and the support of the government schools involved. It reinforces the belief that, with the right support, students can overcome challenges and achieve their dreams. As the campaign concludes, Abhyuday, IIT Bombay looks forward to building on this progress and finding more ways to support and empower young minds nationwide. For more information about Abhyuday and its initiatives, please visit @iitbombay_abhyuday