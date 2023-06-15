Accident on Mumbai-Goa highway causes traffic standstill, injuries reported

In a collision between a cement-laden truck and a Shivshahi bus on the Mumbai-Goa highway, several passengers and drivers suffered injuries. The incident, which occurred in Kolgaon on Thursday morning, resulted in significant damage to both vehicles. Following the accident, traffic was temporarily halted in the area.

The injured individuals have been identified as Sarita Mahendra Mangaonkar (60), Ganesh Mahendra Sutar (55), Niranjan Sharma (24), Sheetal Shanta Kamlekar (62), Vijaymala Vishnudas Dhuri (78), and Zakiabi Abbas Shaikh (47). They have been promptly transported to a hospital for additional medical treatment. According to medical officials, the condition of the injured is reported to be stable.

The truck driver was en route to Sawantwadi while the bus was heading towards Kudal. In the meantime, a truck collided head-on with a Shivshahi bus in Kolgaon. Following the accident, traffic on the route came to a standstill for a while. The police promptly arrived at the scene and swiftly cleared the traffic.