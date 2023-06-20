Accident on Nashik-Trimbakeshwar road: Car tyre burst claims two lives

A tragic incident occurred on the Trimbakeshwar-Nashik road on Monday night, resulting in the loss of two lives. The unfortunate incident took place when a car, travelling from Trimbakeshwar to Nashik, experienced a burst tyre, causing the driver to lose control. The car collided with the road divider, breaking it, and crossed over into the opposite lane. Regrettably, the two motorcyclists, identified as Namdev Vitthal Shid and Sunil Manohar Mahale, lost their lives on the spot.

At approximately 8 pm on Monday, a Honda City car with registration number MH26 AK 3061 was travelling at a high speed from Trimbakeshwar to Nashik. Suddenly, the car's tyre burst in front of Hotel Sanskriti on the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar road. The shocking incident was captured on the hotel's CCTV camera, revealing a close call for a person standing on the roadside near the hotel. Tragically, the accident claimed the lives of Namdev Vitthal Shid from Rajewadi and Sunil Manohar Mahale from Vadoli.