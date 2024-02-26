Actor Ramesh Pardeshi's Facebook Live Sheds Light on Increasing Drugs and Alcohol Abuse in Pune

In light of the recent Pune police uncovering a substantial Rs 4000 crore drug cartel, the city's reputation as the cultural and educational capital has taken a hit, now being labeled as the drug capital of the state. Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister of Maharashtra State, Devendra Fadnavis, praised Pune Police's efforts in combating the drug trade on February 24, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the issue with a "drug-free Maharashtra" initiative. However, amidst these efforts, a troubling incident occurred on Vetal Tekdi hill. Ramesh Pardeshi, known for his role in "Mulshi Pattern," stumbled upon two college girls in a highly intoxicated state, one of whom was unconscious. Pardeshi, concerned for their safety, took immediate action, documenting the situation via Facebook Live to raise awareness. With the help of bystanders, he arranged for the girls to receive medical attention, ensuring their well-being.

Ramesh Pardeshi while talking to LokmatTimes.com stated that he was shocked to see those girls in such a situation, “I felt concerned and scared at the same time as I am a father of a girl of almost the same age. The girls were not in a condition to even stand up straight and were lying in a secluded place on the tekdi. God forbid if anything wrong would have happened to those girls I would not have forgiven myself hence I decided to help them and take them to a safe place I called for help. The citizens who often come for walks on the tekdi came together and shifted the girls to a safe place, and then I called my friend who owns a car and took the girls to a nearby hospital as they required treatment.” Pardeshi added by saying, “ My only intention of doing the Facebook live was to create awareness and send a message to the youth and the parents about the side effects of drugs and alcohol. I think parents should keep a close tab on their wards. When we were in school and college our parents used to regularly check our bags and gave us an ultimatum to return home. Now that pattern of parenting is missing. It's our duty as citizens to make sure that our city is clean and if any such incident of consuming or selling drugs or other illicit substances is seen we should stop and ask questions right away. The police are doing a good job but they also need the support of the citizens.” This incident has also brought attention to security issues in Pune's hills, including Fergusson Hill, Taljai Hill, Vetal Hill, and Pashan Hill, popular spots that unfortunately see instances of drug and alcohol consumption, particularly at night.