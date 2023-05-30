Actress Gargi Phule makes political debut, joins NCP ahead of Lok Sabha election

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has initiated the inclusion of new leaders. Gargi Phule, daughter of the late Marathi actor Nilu Phule, has ventured into politics. In the presence of NCP state president Jayant Patil and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, Gargi Phule affiliated herself with the NCP by wearing the party symbol.

Recently, actress Priya Berde joined the BJP, and now Nilu Phule's daughter joining the NCP has stirred a significant response on social media.

In her statement after joining the NCP, actress Gargi Phule expressed her admiration for the party's commendable efforts across various levels. She highlighted the NCP's significant contributions, particularly in empowering women. Gargi stated her readiness to undertake the responsibilities entrusted to her by the Nationalist Party, emphasizing the importance of youth actively participating in politics instead of remaining passive observers. This conviction motivated her decision to enter the political arena.

Gargi Phule has actively engaged in the theatre movement since 1998. Having established herself in the Marathi acting industry, the daughter of the late Nilu Phule is now venturing into the realm of politics. There are strong indications that the NCP will nominate Gargi from Mumbai, as she enters the political arena in anticipation of the upcoming assembly elections.