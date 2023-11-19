Adani group slams allegation of favouritism in Maharashtra govt's Dharavi-TDR notification

Adani group, which last year won the bid for the ₹5,000-crore Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), has denied the allegations of favouritism over the Maharashtra govt's latest notification on Transfer of Development Rights (TDR). A section of the state's opposition has accused the government of tweaking the TDR norms to allow the Adani group to maximise its profit. The company, in response to the accusation, called it a “mischievous ploy" at the “behest of certain vested interests".

“The baseless and malicious allegations of 'tweaking' and amendments to suit selected bidders’ do not do justice to the regulatory transparency of the process. Alleging favouritism of any kind is a mischievous ploy to muddy the waters and divert attention from our goal of transformational urban management," a spokesperson of the DRP stated.

The allegation was levelled by Congress' MLA from Dharavi, Varsha Gaikwad. She claimed that the government has revised the norms to allow the use of TDR without indexation, and has inserted a rule that 40 percent of the TDR is required to be bought from the DRP, which has been awarded to the Adani group.