Aditya Birla Group company buys Mumbai bungalow for Rs 220 crore

An Aditya Birla Group company has bought a bungalow in south Mumbai for Rs220 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.The ground-plus-two property acquired by BGH Properties is located on Carmichael Road, ML Dahanukar Marg.The total constructed area of the property is 18,494.05 square feet built up. The area of the covered garages is 190sqft each. The date of registration was April 10, 2023, the document showed.

The buyer paid a stamp duty of Rs13.2 crore, the document said.The transaction is a through a deed of transfer. The property has been acquired from the estate of Ernie Kharshedji Dubash through her surviving will executors Adi N Palia, Darious Sorab Cambatta, Cyrus Soli Nallaseth, Adi Hirji Jehangir, Chetan Mahendra Shah, the document showed.