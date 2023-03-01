Adopt family planning after two girls and get Rs 50,000

The Maharashtra government implemented the Majhi Kanya Bhagyashree Scheme on April 1, 2016, to improve the sex ratio and encourage women's education.

If one of the parents has a family planning operation within one year of the birth of a girl child, the government deposits Rs 50,000 in the child's name.

If the parents adopt planning after the birth of the second daughter, then Rs 25,000 are deposited in the name of each girl. This requires undergoing family planning surgery within two years of the birth of a girl child.

This amount can be used for girls' education. There have been 1,031 beneficiaries of this scheme in Nagpur between 2017 and 2022. More than 500 applications are pending.

The Women and Child Development Department of the ZP does not process the applications quickly. The applicants have to make frequent visits to the department to plead their cases. They also do not get the required information. Due to this, many people avoid applying at all.

Eligibility criteria

The applicant must be a Maharashtrian resident. Parents of one or two daughters are eligible. Benefits can be given to only two girls in a family. If a third child is born, the earlier-born girls Will also not get benefits. The applicant’s annual income should not be more than Rs 7.50 lakh.

Documents required