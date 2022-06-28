Adv. Ujjwal Nikam express his views on SC verdict over Maharashtra political crisis

Jalgaon: "Two questions came up in the Supreme Court regarding disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs. The notice issued by the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly as to why 16 MLAs should not be disqualified is invalid. Because a resolution of no confidence has been brought against them. The government has no right to disqualify them as they are in the minority. On the other hand, the ruling Shiv Sena has issued a show cause notice as to why he should not be disqualified from the party as an alternative as he did not follow the orders of Pratodha. They have no legal right" said Adv. Ujjwal Nikam.

"The apex court clarified that an affidavit should be filed by July 11 to state the views of the Deputy Speaker and the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and 16 MLAs have been given time to reply to their disqualification notices. This means that this volatile situation will continue till July 11. Only members of the legislature have the right to decide whether the government is in the majority or in the minority in the Legislative Assembly. This question cannot be resolved through the courts" he added.

"After the dispute between the two groups of Shiv Sena went to the Supreme Court, the first issue was the issue of ineligibility for secession. It benefited the Eknath Shinde group. At the same time, the decision of the Legislative Party to change the group leader has not been postponed yet. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's group has benefited from it. Strength, money and time were wasted by both these groups. In the last seven days, in the struggle of political wrestlers, other important issues of the citizens of Maharashtra were completely ignored. Two innings have been dropped from both these groups. The next innings will be formed and that battle will be fought till the Supreme Court" Nikam added.