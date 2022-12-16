Aftab Poonawala moves Delhi's Saket court seeking bail in Shraddha Walkar murder case

Shraddha Walkar murder case accused Aftab Ponnawala moved an application in Delhi's Saket Court seeking bail, which the court is likely to hear on December 17.

He has moved the court for bail a day after a major revelation following a forensic analysis. On Thursday, a report confirmed that the DNA of Shraddha Walkar’s father matched with the bones which were recovered from a forest in south Delhi. The report is being viewed as a breakthrough amid deepening investigation in the case.

I wanted some information regarding the complaint filed by my daughter in 2020. So, I have filed a plea for the same. That might be useful for the case in the future: Vikas Walkar, father of deceased Shraddha Walkar.

Poonawala, who has been arrested based on his confession of killing Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces to dispose it of, was arrested last month and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.