After Ganesh Chaturthi It's Time To Immerse Mahayuti Govt: Uddhav Thackeray Targets Shinde Govt

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, during an address to office-bearers and activists of Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, called for the preservation of dignity while receiving support from leaders of the ruling party. Drawing a parallel between the forthcoming Ganesh festival and political shifts, Thackeray remarked, "After the Ganesh festival, it's time to immerse the Mahayuti government."

In a pointed critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Thackeray accused the party of fostering division, contrasting their approach with that of Lokmanya Tilak, who, he noted, "united people through the Ganesh festival." Thackeray alleged that the BJP is engaged in divisive politics, implementing a "divide-and-rule policy."

Speaking at a coordination committee meeting of Ganesh Mandals in Mumbai's suburbs, Thackeray sought to fortify ties in anticipation of the upcoming assembly elections. He highlighted the deep-rooted connection between the Shiv Sena, the Thackeray family, and Ganesh Mandals, referencing joint efforts on social initiatives like "Me Mumbaikar" and various health awareness programs.

Acknowledging the financial challenges faced by the mandals, Thackeray cautioned, "As the Ganesh festival approaches, ruling party leaders will extend various offers of assistance. While it's true that mandals require financial and other support for their celebrations, it's crucial not to compromise your dignity or integrity in accepting help."

Thackeray took the opportunity to denounce the current government, expressing hopes that Ganpati Bappa would grant the strength needed to overcome an administration that he criticized as "indifferent to women's safety" and accused of corruption in the construction of the Shivaji Maharaj statue.

He also targeted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his administration, referencing their handling of the Badlapur incident and the collapse of the Shivaji statue. Thackeray lamented, "The government is absent, whether in Mumbai or across the state. Citizens are being neglected."