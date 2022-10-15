After Raj Thackeray, former Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also met CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray today called on state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his ‘Varsha’ residence. There was a discussion between the two for almost one and a half hours. After this visit, former school education minister of the state and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad has also reached to meet the Chief Minister.

When Raj Thackeray came out to meet the Chief Minister, Varsha Gaikwad went inside to meet Shinde. The exact reason for Varsha Gaikwad’s visit has not come out yet. But it is being said that this meeting is taking place in the background of some questions in the school education department. It is also being said that Raj Thackeray met Shinde in the background of health problems. Because during Raj Thackeray’s visit, state health and family welfare minister Tanaji Sawant and women and child development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha were also present in the meeting with Shinde.