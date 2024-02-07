Agriculture Policy Expert Dr Shashank Kulkarni from Sangli Selected as Agriculture Advisor to NITI Aayog

Islampur: Agriculture policy scientist and litterateur from Sakhale (Taluka Walwa) Shashank Kulkarni has been appointed as advisor to the Government of India on agriculture and allied affairs. NITI Aayog is the highest development policy-making body of the Government of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chairman of NITI Aayog.

Dr. Kulkarni is an agricultural policy scholar. He currently serves as the Academic Advisor of Indira Gandhi National Open University. He is a member of the board of directors of the Agro-Economic Research Centre of India in New Delhi. He has also served as a senior research member of the University Grants Commission.

In recognition of his fundamental research work in the context of India's farmer policy, the renowned Swahili University of the Republic of Panama in South America has awarded him a D.Litt. Honored with a degree. His book Swaminathan Commission: A Foundation of Farm Policies in India has its Foreword written by M.S. Swaminathan, Father of India's Green Revolution.

It has entered the National Book of World Records as the first and only book written on the Swaminathan Commission. He has received 19 international and 12 national awards for his research and writing work.

He has also worked as a senior researcher at the University of Jammu and Kashmir for some time. Kulkarni's significant research work in the field of research on agriculture and farmer policies has earned him a place in the list of India's top 100 professors, researchers, and teachers prepared by FoxClus.