Ahead of civic polls BJP to celebrate Shiv Jayanti in Mumbai, says Ashish Shelar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city unit president Ashish Shelar said that the BJP would be celebrating the 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj across Mumbai.

The party will celebrate the iconic 17th century ruler’s birth anniversary at 346 places across 227 wards on February 19, he said.

Notably, political parties are gearing up for elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s richest civic body, which are due since last year. The BJP’s main rival would be the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction.

During the celebrations, an aarti (prayer) penned by freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar will be recited, Shelar said. Opposition parties were welcome to join the celebrations, he added.

Also, we will inform people about the Indian Navy’s new ensign which is in the shape of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s royal seal and which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shelar said. He also congratulated the Modi government for granting permission to carry out Shiv Jayanti celebrations at the Agra fort.

The Agra fort holds immense significance in the history of the Maratha empire. Shivaji Maharaj had exhibited his bravery in front of Aurangzeb in the Diwan-e-Aam of this fort. This year, for the first time, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be hailed in this Diwan-e-Aam, Shelar said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the first phase of Shiv Srishti, conceived by late history writer B M Purandare, featuring scenes from Shivaji Maharaj’s life in various art forms, in Pune, Shelar informed.