Ahead of floor test, Eknath Shinde's rebels to donate Rs.51 lakh for Assam flood victims

Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde announced that all the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and Independents staying in Guwahati will contribute Rs.51 lakh to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the flood-hit people in Assam. The announcement comes hours after, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ordered a floor test on June 30. Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu later filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Governor's floor test directive. The matter will be mentioned before the vacation bench of the apex court today at 5pm. Eknath Shinde revealed that the rebel will return to Mumbai today itself. He also exuded confidence in winning the floor test.

