Ahilya Nagar Election Results 2024: MVA Candidate Balasaheb Thorat Among Others Suffer Shocking Defeats

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has emerged victorious in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, delivering a decisive blow to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction, the Mahayuti alliance has dominated the state’s political scene. On the other hand, the MVA, which includes Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP, and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), faced a significant defeat.

In Ahilyanagar district, the MVA has been all but wiped out. Senior leaders, including former revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, have suffered significant defeats.

The district has seen strong results for the Grand Alliance and a shocking outcome as many veteran MVA candidates were defeated.

In the Nagar City assembly constituency, the battle was between sitting MLA Sangram Bhaiya Jagtap from Ajit Pawar's faction and Abhishek Kalamkar from Sharad Pawar's NCP faction. However, Jagtap emerged victorious from this seat. Senior BJP leader and Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil won from Rahata constituency after a tough fight with Prabhavati Ghogre. In Sangamner, former minister Balasaheb Thorat, who had dominated the constituency for the past four decades, faced a major defeat.

Mahayuti candidate Vitthalrao Langhe (Shiv Sena Shinde faction) won by 4,021 votes, defeating MVA candidate Shankarrao Gadakh (Shiv Sena Thackeray). Langhe’s victory was seen as a significant upset, making him a 'giant killer' in the region.

The elections for the 288-member Assembly were held on November 20, with a record 66% voter turnout.