Ahilyanagar Tension: Police Lathi-Charge After Protest Over 'I Love Muhammad' Rangoli on Road in Kotla

Sentiments of the Muslim communities were hurt after a rangoli was made on the road of Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district on Sunday. The incident took place in Kotla village of the district when unknown culprits wrote 'I Love Muhammad' on Ahilyanagar-Sambhajinagar road, resulting in massive protests from locals.

People also staged a road blockade on the Nagar-Sambhajinagar highway due to which massive traffic jams were seen, prompting a large police deployment to the scene. Later, police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and restore order after the protesters blocked the national highway for over an hour.

The police administration remains on high alert to prevent any further escalation and maintain peace in the district. The situation in the area is currently under control as heavy security deloployed to avoid any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, after Friday prayers, tension had erupted in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh where a large number of protestors were thrashed by the Uttar Pradesh Police to control the crowd, in which several people, including police personnel were injured and vehicles were vandalised. In many videos, the police can be seen assaulting men near the Islamia ground.