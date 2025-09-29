Ahilyanagar Violence: Where BJP Cannot Run the Government, They Raise Religious Issues, Says Aaditya Thackeray

Recently, violence broke out in Maharashtra’s Ahiliyanagar, and 30 people were detained following a protest that escalated over an allegedly objectionable Rangoli design. Speaking about this incident, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged that there is a conspiracy behind this incident and claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers might be involved. Speaking with media reporters, he said that where the Bharatiya Janata Party there, they create religious disputes. Muslim community members expressed outrage after a rangoli was created on a road in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district on Sunday. The incident occurred in Kotla village, where unidentified individuals inscribed “I Love Muhammad” on the Ahilyanagar–Sambhajinagar road, sparking widespread protests from local residents.

Aaditya Thackeray told reporters, “There could definitely be a conspiracy behind this incident. It is possible that some BJP workers are involved because many times it has been seen that where the BJP cannot run the government, they raise religious issues and create disputes.”

Protesters also blocked the Nagar–Sambhajinagar highway, causing heavy traffic congestion and forcing authorities to deploy additional police personnel. As the blockade continued for over an hour, police eventually carried out a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

The police are on high alert. The situation is now under control, and officials are taking charge to avoid further escalation and maintain peace in the district. Heavy security has been deployed to avoid any untoward incidents.