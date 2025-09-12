Ahmednagar as Ahilyanagar: Maharashtra Govt Issues Notification to Rename Railway Station

The Maharashtra government on Friday, September 12, issued a notification renaming Ahmednagar railway station as Ahilyanagar railway station following approval from the Union Home Ministry. The state government earlier renamed the Ahmednagar district as Ahilyanagar district.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who had pursued the matter, thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the proposal. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde were also part of the efforts, a statement from Pawar's office said.

Last month, Pawar had written to Vaishnaw urging that the station be renamed to match the city's new name. "This long-pending demand has now been fulfilled. The renaming holds special significance as we are celebrating the 300th birth anniversary year of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar," Pawar said.

Several organisations and citizens had been demanding that the railway station's name be changed after the city was renamed Ahilyanagar.

"The Government of Maharashtra has directed that the name of the City “Ahmednagar” shall be changed as “Ahilyanagar” by Notification No.Ganab-2722/CR-156/Japuk (29), dated 4th October,2024," the notification issued on the website reads.

"Now, therefore, In exercise of the powers conferred by section 4, of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966 (Mah. XLI of 1966) and of all other powers enabling it in that behalf, the Government of Maharashtra hereby alters the names of the revenue areas specified in column (1) of the Schedule appended hereunder and renames them as mentioned against each of them in column (2) of the said Schedule," notification said.

"Any reference, in any law, instrument or other document, to the revenue areas specified in column (1) of the Schedule aforesaid (as they existed immediately before coming into force of this Notification) shall, unless the context requires otherwise, be deemed to be a reference to the revenue areas as renamed in column (2) of the said Schedule," it said.