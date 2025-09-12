Maharashtra Govt Signs MoU with US State of Iowa in Agriculture and Agri-Technology Sectors

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US state of lowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday, September 12, in sectors such as agriculture & agro technology, signalling a new phase of cooperation between the two states.

The MoU was signed during the trade and investment visit of Governor Reynolds, other US delegations a 20-member delegation from Iowa’s agriculture, education, and government fields.

Governor Kim Reynolds, addressing the even,t said lowa is a proud partner with state of Maharashtra, which also India's most dynamic states.

“This agreement is more than a symbolic gesture—it’s a strategic commitment to advancing innovation, driving economic prosperity, and fostering global collaboration. By working together, we can unlock new industrial, educational and agricultural opportunities that will benefit both our regions," he said.

"I look forward to building on this partnership through continued dialogue, joint initiatives, and meaningful exchange between our governments, institutions and businesses,” he added.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said, "We have signed an important MoU with the state of Iowa. We will work together on agriculture & agro technology, and also collaborate in various sectors."