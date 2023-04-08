Ahmednagar: Helper drowns as vehicle plunges into well due to brake failure

On Friday night, while passing through the service road on Samruddhi Highway in Dauch Khurd gram panchayat limits of Kopargaon taluka, the brakes of a goods pickup vehicle (MH 17 AJ 5836) failed. Consequently, the vehicle plunged into a nearby well, resulting in the tragic death of the helper who was sitting beside the driver after drowning in the water.

When the driver realized that the car's brakes had failed, he jumped out of the vehicle, leaving his assistant behind. The police were immediately notified and rushed to the scene. Despite their best efforts, the vehicle remained stuck in the well, and the rescue operation continued till late at night.

The accident occurred on the service road alongside the Samruddhi Highway in Dauch Khurd gram panchayat limits of Kopargaon taluka, where construction work is currently underway. Upon receiving the news, the police rushed to the spot and called in the rescue team, which included the Maharashtra State Security Force, Fire Brigade, officers from the Kopargaon City Police Station, and staff from the Health Department. Together, they made multiple attempts to retrieve the car from the well.

After numerous attempts, the car was finally retrieved from the well around 10pm. However, the rescuers continued their tireless efforts to retrieve the body of the 20-year-old helper, which was eventually found in the well late at night. Meanwhile, the driver has been admitted to Sant Janardhan Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.