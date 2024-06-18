Ahmednagar MP Nilesh Lanke Urges Postponement of Maharashtra Police Recruitment Citing Heavy Rain Conditions

Ahmednagar: The recruitment drive for the Maharashtra Police Department has been initiated for 17,471 posts. The recruitment process will begin tomorrow i.e. June 19. Meanwhile, newly-elected Ahmednagar MP Nilesh Lanke has written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, demanding that the process of police recruitment be postponed. Given the difficulties faced by the candidates due to the rains, Nilesh Lanke has demanded that the police recruitment process be postponed.

MP Nilesh Lanke has written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this regard. In the letter, he has demanded that the police recruitment, which is scheduled to start across the state, be postponed. Several areas across the state are witnessing heavy rains. As a result, candidates coming for recruitment will have to face many difficulties. Also, due to the rain, the candidates going for police recruitment have not been able to train. Therefore, the recruitment should be postponed, demanded Nilesh Lanke.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Police Department issued the Notification for the Recruitment of Maharashtra Police Constable 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 17,471 vacancies for various posts including police constable, police constable driver, jail constable, armed police constable and police constable bandsman.

Recruitment process to begin at the police headquarters ground in Ahmednagar

The recruitment process for the posts of police constables, band squads and drivers of the Ahmednagar district police force will begin at 5 am tomorrow (June 19) at the ground of the police headquarters. District Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola said at a press conference that 500 candidates will be tested on the first day. In the district police force, 25 posts of constables and 39 posts of drivers are vacant. Of the 25 posts for the post of police constable, three are reserved for band squads.