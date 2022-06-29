AIMIM leader Owaisi comments on Maharashtra's floor test

Crisis is looming over the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra. The Mahavikas Aghadi government will have to face a floor test on Thursday. At present, it seems that the Mahavikas Aghadi government is not on the side of the government. Mahavikas Aghadi seems to be lagging behind in the 'number game'. Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has targeted the BJP. "How did the NCP and Shiv Sena form an alliance? During the election campaign, you were saying don't vote for Owaisi, vote for us to stop Shiv Sena BJP. So how did your mind suddenly match after the election?" He also commented on whether his party's MLAs would be present for the floor test.

AIMIM has two MLAs in Maharashtra. The AIMIM chief has not yet decided whether the two MLAs will attend the floor test. At the same time, the governor has announced a floor test on July 30. The floor test will start at 11 a.m. and in any case must be completed before 5 p.m. On Tuesday, former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reached the Raj Bhavan demanding a floor test against the Uddhav Thackeray government. After that, most of the Shiv Sena MLAs have left the Mahavikas front and they do not want to stay with the NCP and the Congress, Fadnavis had said. The Uddhav government is in the minority. In this situation, the Chief Minister should prove his majority in the House, said Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

AIMIM will also contest the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Owaisi said. "We are not against the ideology of Hindus but against the ideology written by Savarkar. We are against the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. What was the religion of the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi? What was the religion of the person who assassinated Rajiv Gandhi? Which religion was responsible for the massacre of Sikhs in Delhi? What was the religion of those who killed our soldiers in Chhattisgarh? So why shouldn't BJP talk about religion?" Owaisi said.