AIMIM office attacked by unidentified persons in Thane

A group of unidentified persons allegedly attacked the office of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) at Mumbra in Thane city of Maharashtra.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Thursday, senior inspector Ashok Kadlag of Mumbra police station said. A video of the attack has also surfaced on social media. Based on a complaint, an offence was registered in this connection," he said. The motive behind the attack is yet to be known, Kadlag said, adding that a probe is being carried out and no arrest has been made so far.