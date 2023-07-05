AIMIM suspends 24 office-bearers for skipping protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

AIMIM yesterday organized a protest in the city against the state government. A day before the event, they sent messages on WhatsApp to inform former AIMIM corporators, office-bearers, and workers about it. However, several prominent city officials chose not to participate in the protest.

MP Imtiaz Jalil and the city president of the party, Syed Sharique Naqshband, have expressed strong concern regarding this matter. In response, 24 party office-bearers from Aurangabad have been temporarily suspended for a duration of three months and instructed to await further instructions, as per the reports in Sarkarnama.