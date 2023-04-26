AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel opposes privatization of state govt-run super specialty hospital in Aurangabad

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel opposed the proposed privatization of a state government-run super specialty hospital in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city.

The Member of Parliament from Aurangabad wondered why such experiments are being carried out in the central Maharashtra city. The hospital in question is attached to the government medical college here.

Jaleel said four such super specialty hospitals exist in Maharashtra and sought to know why only the one in Aurangabad was being privatized. He also informed about the developments related to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) he had filed in 2021 in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court regarding vacancies in state-run hospitals in the state.

There are four super specialty hospitals in Aurangabad, Latur, Akola and Amravati. Their buildings were built with financial aid from central and state governments. There are no plans to privatize such hospitals in Latur, Akola and Amravati. Then why an expression of interest (referring to proposed privatization) has been floated just for the medical facility in Aurangabad? he asked.

Why such experiments are being carried out here in Aurangabad. I have approached the HC’s Aurangabad bench over the issue and it has sought information in the matter, Jaleel said.