Air India Introduces direct flights to Dammam from Mumbai, Hyderabad

Air India Express is set to inaugurate daily non-stop flights from Mumbai and Hyderabad to Dammam in Saudi Arabia, starting January 19, 2024, as reported by Wego Travel. This new direct service represents a significant stride in bolstering connectivity between India and Saudi Arabia.

Operated by Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, these routes aim to provide cost-effective travel options while maintaining the esteemed comfort associated with the Air India brand. Notably, Air India Express is renowned for its selection of fresh and delightful gourmet meals served on board.

The airline will operate direct flights on both the Mumbai–Dammam and Hyderabad–Dammam routes seven days a week, adhering to the following schedule. It's important to note that these timings are accurate as of the time of writing and are subject to change, with all mentioned times being local.

Mumbai – Dammam

Commencing from January 19, 2024

Departure from Mumbai at 2:55 AM

Arrival in Dammam at 4:50 AM

One-way ticket prices starting from INR 15,413 per person

Hyderabad – Dammam

Commencing from January 19, 2024

Departure from Hyderabad at 1:40 PM

Arrival in Dammam at 4:20 PM

One-way ticket prices starting from INR 16,613 per person