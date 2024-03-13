Airports Council International Names Mumbai Airport Best in Asia Pacific Region

Mumbai: Mumbai International Airport has been adjudged the best airport in the Asia-Pacific region for handling more than five crore passengers a year.

Mumbai Airport has been selected as the best airport by the Airports Council International (ACI). Interestingly, this is the seventh time in a row that Mumbai Airport has been awarded this award. The Mumbai airport recently re-carpeted the runway 14/32. This has made Mumbai's airport runway safer, while also simplifying the transfer section connecting international passengers and domestic passengers. This is avoiding delays for passengers.

Use of bar-coding technology

1) As a result, the ability to handle more passengers has increased.

2) Apart from this, bar-coding technology has also been used to avoid congestion of vehicles coming to the airport area and to travel easily.

3) The award has been announced in the backdrop of innovative initiatives to make the airport more equipped using state-of-the-art technology