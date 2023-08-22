"Aishwarya Rai is like my daughter": BJP minister clarifies controversial fish-eyes remark

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister in Maharashtra sparked a debate by connecting daily fish consumption to having eyes as beautiful as those of actor Aishwarya Rai. A video of State Tribal Minister Vijaykumar Gavit's remarks at a public event in North Maharashtra's Nandurbar district went viral on social media. However, his statement received criticism. In response, Gavit clarified by retracting his earlier remark.

"Aishwarya Rai is like my daughter; my statement was misinterpreted. I was explaining the health benefits of consuming fish, specifically fish oil, to tribal people. The intention was to highlight the positive impact of fish on health," clarified Gavit.

Meanwhile, NCP legislator Amol Mitkari said the minister should focus on issues faced by tribals, instead of making such frivolous comments. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said I eat fish daily. My eyes should have become like that (like those of Aishwarya Rai). I will ask Gavit saheb if there is any research on this.