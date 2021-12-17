Ajay Devgn wraps his film 'Runway 34' by actually eating a wrap

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Friday announced the wrap of his upcoming movie 'Runway 34' by sharing a quirky video on social media.

The 'Singham' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a short clip in which he and co-star Boman Irani along with the film's crew could be seen announcing the wrap of the movie as they proceeded to eat an actual wrap.

"We took flight food too seriously! #Runway34 - it's a wrap. See you at the movies...," Ajay captioned the post. Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who is also part of the star cast, dropped a comment on the post. She wrote, "Wohoooo!! I missed the wrap !! Took a flight on behalf of the team tho."

Along with playing the lead role in the movie, Ajay has also donned the director's hat for the project, which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, who will make his acting debut with the film.

'Runway 34' was earlier titled 'Mayday' before the title was changed by its makers. The highly-anticipated thriller movie will be hitting the big screens on April 29, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

