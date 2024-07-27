Ajit Pawar and Wife Sunetra To Face Legal Challenges as 50 Petitions Filed Against MSCB Scam Closure Report

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife, Sunetra Pawar, may encounter significant challenges related to the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam. On Thursday, the special court was informed by the counsel that 50 petitions contesting the closure report submitted by the Mumbai Economic Offences Wing (EOW) will be filed in the case.

The EOW's closure report has also faced opposition from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Manikrao Jadhav. Advocate Manikrao Jadhav announced that an additional 50 petitions will be filed against the report. Special Court Judge Satish Talekar requested an adjournment to review the filings, and the next hearing is set for August 31.

In its closure report on the MSCB case, the EOW of the Mumbai Police has stated that no criminal offenses are involved in the transactions allegedly connected to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his wife Sunetra Pawar, and his nephew Rohit Pawar, who is associated with the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the NCP, among others.

