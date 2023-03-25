Ajit Pawar asks how can bookie daughter come to Dy CM’s home

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar raised questions on giving Aniksha Jaisinghani, daughter of bookie Anil Jaisinghani, access to the residence of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Ajit Pawar sought to know how the family member of an international bookie, who is alleged to have relations with gangster Dawood Ibrahim, managed to sneak into the house of the Maharashtra home minister.

I believe what the deputy chief minister had said in the assembly is true, but the question remains,” Pawar said, adding that You have been a home minister for many years and this matter was also going on for two to three years. How come she could enter your house, when her father is also said to have connections with the underworld, what do we understand? He made the remarks while starting a debate over weakening law and order in the state assembly

Aniksha was arrested by the city police on March 16 based on a case filed at Malabar Hill police station on February 20 on the complaint of Amruta Fadnavis. She is also accused of demanding extortion of Rs 10 crore from the latter.

Police have also arrested her father and suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani and their relative Nirmal Jaisinghani in connection with the case.