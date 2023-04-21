Ajit Pawar defends Sharad Pawar's meeting with Gautam Adani

A meeting between businessman Gautam Adani and NCP chief Sharad Pawar was held at Silver Oak on Thursday, lasting for two hours. Despite the extended discussion, the results of the meeting remain unknown, causing a stir in political circles.

The Leader of Opposition, Ajit Pawar, has responded to the recent meeting between Gautam Adani and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. While speaking at a press conference in Pune, he clarified that Sharad Pawar did not meet Adani, but instead, Adani came to meet Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar further stated that the purpose of their meeting and the issues discussed during their conversation remain unknown to them. He also emphasized that the allegations against him (Adani) have not been proven yet.

The Supreme Court has formed a committee to conduct an investigation, and its report will determine the next course of action. Sharad Pawar and Adani are acquainted with each other, and meeting someone you know is not inherently wrong, according to Ajit Pawar's statement.

The opposition criticized Sharad Pawar for his meeting with Adani, leading to a blame game. A few days prior, Sharad Pawar had expressed his support for Gautam Adani in the Hindenburg report case during an interview. The recent meeting has once again resulted in political allegations and counter-allegations against Pawar.