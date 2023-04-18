Ajit Pawar demands investigation into Maharashtra Bhushan ceremony tragedy

The Maharashtra government held the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. At the event, Appasaheb Dharmadhikari was presented with the award by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Many Shri Sevaks attending the event suffered from heat stroke due to the hot weather and were taken to MGM Hospital.

Thirteen Shri Sevaks lost their lives in the incident. The Leader of the Opposition, Ajit Pawar, has requested a thorough investigation into the matter. He wrote a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, demanding him to initiate an inquiry.

खारघर येथे ‘महाराष्ट्र भूषण’ पुरस्कार वितरण सोहळ्यावेळी लाखो संख्येनं नागरिक उपस्थित होते. यावेळी अनेकांना उष्माघाताचा त्रास झाला,त्यात निष्पाप १३ अनुयायांचा नाहक बळी गेला.ही दुर्दैवी घटना निसर्ग निर्मित नसून मानव निर्मित आपत्ती आहे.या दुर्दैवी घटनेला सरकारच सर्वस्वी जबाबदार आहे. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) April 18, 2023

In the letter, Ajit Pawar claimed that the incident at the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony was a disaster caused by the government.

Ajit Pawar also said that innocent people were killed due to unplanned planning. It has also been mentioned in the letter that a case of culpable homicide should be registered against the culprits. This news has come at a time when the talks of Ajit Pawar joining the BJP are going on.

Meanwhile, Appasaheb Dharmadhikari himself has reacted to this. He said that Shri Sevak's family have spread across the country. What happened yesterday is extremely unfortunate. Don't politicize it. This is a crisis for my family. Shri Sevak has a tradition of living with each other. My grief is beyond expression. "We are always with the victims of the disaster," he said.