Ajit Pawar Group Warns Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena over Vijay Shivtare

NCP spokesperson Anand Paranjpe has warned the Shiv Sena-Shinde faction that if they continue to cause rifts in the Grand Alliance, then the NCP may not follow the alliance in the constituency in which the Shiv Sena will contest. Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare has been criticizing Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency for the past few days. He has announced that he will contest the Lok Sabha elections in the constituency. Two days ago, Vijay Shivtare had a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, after which Shivtare announced that he would contest the elections.

Meanwhile, NCP spokesperson Anand Paranjpe held a press conference today and warned the Shiv Sena. Anand Paranjape said, "We don't want to make any statement that will lead to any kind of problem for the grand alliance. Vijay Shivtare is constantly making statements. Now the message is going that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's own leaders are not listening. Shiv Sena's Vijay Shivtare is constantly trying to spoil the atmosphere in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency."

The NCP is campaigning in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's ChandrakantDada Patil also held a meeting a few days ago. Anand Paranjpe also said that only Vijay Shivtare of the Grand Alliance is making statements against him.