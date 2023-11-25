Ajit Pawar lacks party roles and contributions, says Jitendra Awhad amidst NCP factional dispute

A dispute over the authentic representation of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is currently under discussion before the Election Commission, with the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions pointing fingers at each other. During Friday's hearing, the Sharad Pawar faction scrutinized Ajit Pawar's leadership style, emphasizing that Sharad Pawar had significantly expanded the party through his dedicated efforts. Jitendra Awhad remarked that Ajit Pawar has never held a party post and has made no substantial contributions to the party's growth.

Jitendra Awhad emphasized that Sharad Pawar has nurtured the party with immense dedication, likening it to swallowing every drop of sweat. He recounted instances such as the 2004 campaign where Sharad Pawar persevered despite bleeding from his mouth and continued working for the party even with a broken thigh bone. Awhad pointed out that Ajit Pawar has never held a party post, asserting that if Sharad Pawar has contributed to the party's growth and raised a son, it is owed to his devotion to the party.

The Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP has responded to Jitendra Awhad's remarks. They highlighted that both Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar provided him with the opportunity to serve in the state by appointing him as a cabinet minister in the medical education department. The faction pointed out that the people of Maharashtra are well aware of the number of individuals who have left the NCP in Thane and Palghar districts and questioned Awhad's contributions to the party's growth. NCP Youth Congress state president Suraj Chavan added, For a person like you to comment on Ajitdada's leadership is like kicking the sky.