Ajit Pawar: Modi's charisma, not degree, won 2014 elections

NCP leader Ajit Pawar has made a statement that has caused controversy. He expressed that it is not appropriate to question the educational credentials of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Instead, Pawar believes that Modi's charisma was the driving force behind his success in the 2014 general elections, rather than his degree.

He claimed that Modi's educational qualifications were not important and that it was his ability to connect with people that won him the elections.

While addressing a press conference Ajit Pawar said, "In the year 2014, did the public vote for Prime Minister Modi based on his degree? It was the charisma he had created which helped him win the elections," adding, "Now he has been representing the country for nine years. It is not fair to ask about his degree. We should question him on issues like inflation and unemployment. Minister's degree is not an important issue."

He further asked, "Will inflation reduce if we get clarity on his degree? Will people get jobs after knowing the status of his degree?"